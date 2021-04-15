Mary McCormack nee Kelly, Ryninch, Ballina and formerly of Cranny Co Clare.

Mary’s Funeral will be private on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady and St Lua’s Ballina at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Templekelly Cemetery.

People can view the service live on the Tipperary Funerals Live Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/103019505146065/posts/122364773211538/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence