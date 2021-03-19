Mary (Maura) Millett nee Mahony, Fethard and Portumna

Late of St Jonhstown, Fethard , Co Tipperary and formerly of Portumna, Co Galway.

Thursday 18th March 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Beloved mother of Michael and Carmel; Sadly missed by son in law Mark, grandchildren Eve, Luke and Ben, sister Carmel, brothers Terry and Mick and sisters in law Eilish and Margaret, extended family members, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government recommendations, the Funeral will be private for family only. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net on Saturday March 20th at 11am.

