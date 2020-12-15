Mary ‘Mai’ Teehan, Dunkerrin

Mary ‘Mai’ Teehan nee Carroll

Cloneganna, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co Offaly.

Private funeral mass on Friday in Dunkerrin Church at 11am.

Interment in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Social Services Dunkerrin & Moneygall.

