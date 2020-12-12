Mary Lynch (nee Colville), Clonmel & Cashel

Peter Street, Clonmel and formerly of Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Sunday at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/cashel/parish/stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

