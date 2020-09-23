Mary Littleton nee Hyland, Cahir

Lisava, Cahir.

Peacefully in her 93rd year, wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Louise.

Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margie, sons Fr. John and Pat, brother Mathew, sisters Margaret Bridget and Joan, daughter in law Patricia, sons in law Michael and Liam, grandchildren Brian, Adam, Ciara, Dáire, Ferghal and Doireann, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions Mary’s Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only.

