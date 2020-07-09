Mary Leahy, nee Walsh – Clonmel

Kilganey, Coleville Rd, Clonmel.

Due to Government Restrictions numbers are limited 50 people for family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 in SS. Peter & Pauls Church, Clonmel.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery.

Those whom would have liked to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service, www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence