Mary Lawlor, née Ryan – Thurles

89 Childers Park, Thurles.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with strict adherence to social distancing.

Requiem mass on Tuesday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Due to Government restrictions – numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends in the Church.

The mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre.

