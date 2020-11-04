Mary Kennedy, Nenagh

Sallygrove, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her beloved mother Annie Connors (Currabaha Templederry) and sister Ann (London). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noelle (Cusack) and Laura. Sisters Teresa and Marion. Brother Jimmy, son in law Paul & by Fergal. Grandchildren Olivia, Aoife, Aaron, Lily and Grace. Nephews & nieces, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private Cremation.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio at 106.2fm.

