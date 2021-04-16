Mary Kennedy nee Keavy, Newcastle

Newcastle, Clonmel.

Who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents, her sister Rose and her former husband Tommy Lonergan.

Very deeply regretted by her devoted husband Michael, her daughters, Lorraine, Roseleen, Breeda, Alish, Kathleen, Geraldine, Stacey and Paula, her sons James and Daniel, her sister Kathleen (residing in California), her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, niece and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gathering, Mary’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Sunday, 18th April 2021 in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am followed by burial in The Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

