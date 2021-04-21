Mary Kearns nee Hayes, Capparoe

Curraheen, Capparoe, Nenagh

20th April 2021 peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Denis Kearns. Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary Hayes, brothers Jim, Mike and Dick Hayes. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Louis, Noel and Liam, daughters Mary (McGrath), Patricia (Ryan) and Annette (McAleese), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Departing from her home on Thursday at 1.15 via Ballycahane and the New Line to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Newport Day Care.

House private please.

