Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, Friar Street Nenagh and late of Rossfinch, Ballinahinch.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday from 6pm with removal at 7.30. Arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church at 8pm.

Requim mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.