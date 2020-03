Mary Kavanagh (Nee Fennessy)

Baron Park, Clonmel

Following Government and Diocesan guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral service will take place on Sunday morning at 10am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on the RIP website to offer your sympathies.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the Church’s livestream service. www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul