Mary Joe Leahy (nee McCormack), Loughmore

Clondoty, Loughmore, Templemore, on the 4th of October 2020, peacefully at home, predeceased by Her Husband John Joe and loving sons, Tommy and Jimmy.

Truly wonderful Mother to Mary, Connie, Dolores, Pat and John, Sons in law Paddy and Murt, Daughter in law Marie, Grandchildren Marty, Niamh, Aoife, Brendan, Dermot and AJ, Sister Bridie, Brother Bill, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Monday evening from 5-30 pm with removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Nativity, Loughmore, to arrive at 8.45 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Homecare, C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence