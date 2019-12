Bohernagore, Clogheen.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Friday from 5.30 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday for 11 o’clock Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.