Swan Road, Durrow, County Laois and formerly of Ringstown, Mountrath.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 2 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Sunday afternoon to St Fintan’s Church, Durrow for Funeral Service at 3 followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House private on Sunday please.