Mary Hayes (nee Doyle), Two-Mile-Borris

Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, on the 25th of August 2020.

Predeceased by her loving husband Marty and Brother Jim.

Sadly missed by her daughters Una (Woodlock), Annette (Phelan), Josephine (Campion) Mary (Lee) and son Edward, her sisters Margaret O’ Sullivan, Agnes Maher and brother Michael Doyle, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5.30 to 7.30.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. James Church, Two-Mile-Borris for requiem mass at 11.30 am.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to down syndrome, Tipperary.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence