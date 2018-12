Clonmore, Templemore.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in Kilmesitia Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

House Private, please.