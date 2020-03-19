Mary Grace Dempsey, Portroe & Florida

Mary Grace Dempsey

Formerly of Ballingear, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, and Boca Ranton, Florida, 18th March 2020, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, daughter of the late Michael and Bridie, and sister of the late Kathleen, John and Patrick. Loving sister of Carmel Kinsella (Tinahely), Sr. Joan Grace (Mount St. Vincent Convent, Limerick) and Michael Grace (Castleconnell). Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brother, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, Nenagh on Friday for 5.30pm Reception Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

In line with government indoor directives, restrictions will apply at the Funeral Mass on Saturday. Outdoor directives will apply to the church grounds and cemetery..