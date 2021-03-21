Mary Gleeson (nee Ryan), Thurles

Tarmon Drive, Thurles.

Suddenly, at home. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, devoted husband Tom, sons Philip and Jonathan, grandchild Fae, daughters in law Suzanne and Elaine, sisters Kathleen (Sweeney, Templemore) and Teresa (Ryan, Thurles), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Mary’s funeral is private.

Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Tuesday 23rd March at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

