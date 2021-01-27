Mary Gleeson, Knocklong and Templemore

Garryspillane, Knocklong and formerly The Abbey and Gortnagoona, Templemore.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of St. John’s hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rita, her brother in law Tom Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially her dear friend Nell.

Due to Government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenbrohane, Knocklong at 11.30 followed by burial in Templemore cemetery arriving at approximately 1:30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/knocklongglenbrohane.parish

