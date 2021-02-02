Mary Francis Power, Callan & Grangemockler

Mary Francis Power

Ceol, Blackstaff, Callan Co. Kilkenny and formally of Currasilla, Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and staff of Ceol, Callan on February 2nd 2021.

Pre-deceased by her father Robbie Power. Much loved daughter of Kathleen and adored sister of Patrick, Bridget, Margaret, Alice, Kathy and Dan. She will be sadly missed by her sister in law and brothers in law and many nieces, nephews, gran-nieces and gran-nephews, staff both past and present in her home in Ceol and previously in St Patricks Centre Kilkenny. May She Rest in Peace

Due to government advice a private funeral will take place for her family on Thursday February 4th at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all times.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘condolences’ section below.

Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed at https://youtu.be/asRgHEdjGNI

