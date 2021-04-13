Mary Forristal (nee Healy) Clonmel & Killenaule

Doon, Powerstown, Clonmel and formerly Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Thomas, son James and daughter Carmel.

Beloved mother of Betty, Mary, Bridget, Eileen, Martha, Veronica, Gabriel, John, Pauline, Rose, Peter, Brian, P.J., Bernie and Timmy, she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Wednesday at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

