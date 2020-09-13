Mary Fogarty, Nenagh

Late of William St., Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by her beloved son Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Donie and cherished family Alan & Shane. Brothers Sean & Dessie and sister Geraldine. Grandchildren Katie, Daniel, Emily and Aoife. Daughters in law Sile and Sarah. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

