Mary A. Fitzgerald nee Lonergan, Cahir

Loughloher House, Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband David, sisters Margaret and Bridie. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Gearóid and Neil, daughter Roisín, brother Jimmy, son in law Conor, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren Ellen and Ruth, brother in law Frank, sister in law Helen, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Mary’s home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for 1pm Mass.

The mass will be streamed live on https://youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions the mass will be for family only.

