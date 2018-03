Mary Elliott (nee Bomfrett)

Ballymorris Bansha.

Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption Kilmoyler on Wednesday morning for mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery Cahir.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.