Mary Ellen (Mollie) Feenane (nee Mahon), Offaly

Fortal, Birr, Co. Offaly, formerly of The Pass, Kinnitty, Birr.

Friday the 19th of March 2021.

In the interest of public health, Mary Ellen’s funeral will be private.

Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

If you wish, light a little candle in her memory.

A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Sunday, the 21st of March, at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed here or Birr parish radio link 106fm.

