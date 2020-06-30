Mary Egan, Borrisokane

Mary Egan

Ballyhaden, Borrisokane

Private funeral mass at 12 o’clock on Friday in St Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

In line with the latest HSE and Government advice, please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

