Mary Donoghue neé McDonald, Galway and Nenagh

Inverin, Co Galway and late of Newtown, Nenagh.

Sadly missed by husband Michael Joe, sons Kevin and Andrew, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends. Sister of Bridget, Sarah, Willie and the late Winifread.

Removal from her residence on Saturday at 11.30am to Knock Church, Inverin, for a private funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Maoghraos (Mwayriss) Cemetery.

The funeral can be viewed on the church website, mcnmedia.tv/camera/seipeal-n-ainnin-2

