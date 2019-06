William St, Nenagh and late of Donerail County Cork.

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 – 7pm.

Followed by further reposing on Wednesday at Stacks Funeral Home in Doneraile from 5-7pm.

Remains arriving to Doneraile Church on Thursday for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Old Court Cemetery.

Family Flowers only – Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

House Private please.