Mary Corbett, Thurles

Banquet Hill, 36 Moyne Road, Thurles.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband James J. (J.J.), her son Seamus, grandson Paul and daughter-in-law Jackie. Devoted mother, she will be sadly missed by her sons Fr. Padraig, Gerard and Des (Navan), daughter-in-law Tracey, Gerard’s partner Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sisters Kathleen Gormley, Teresa Rohan and Christine O’Meara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral will take place.

Mary’s remains will leave her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15 to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 for funeral mass at 11

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Numbers are restricted to 10 family members in the cathedral

The Mass can be viewed live at thurles parish.ie

