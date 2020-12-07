Mary Condon nee O’Brien, Cahir and Lisvernane

Mountain Road, Cahir and late of Lisvernane.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Robert (Bobby) daughter Martina, son in law John, grandchildren Shona and Robert, sister Noreen, brother Eddie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday morning at 11.30 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cahir Day Care Centre.

Due to current restrictions Mary’s funeral mass will be for family and close friends only. The mass can be viewed live on https://youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

