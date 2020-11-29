Mary Byrne nee Williams, Thurles

Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles.

November 28th 2020, (peacefully) in the loving care of St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Gerry, mother of the late Kathleen and sister of the late Lola (McCarthy) and Una (McGuiness).

Loving mother of Eileen, Paddy, Mary Kate and Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughters and son, brother Paddy, sisters Claire (Kelly) and Rosario (Cullinan), grandchildren Nathan, Gerry, Andrew, Patrick and Mary, sons in law Chris Killane and Michael Hanly, brothers in laws, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock for family and friends with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking.

Requiem Mass Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

In line with current restrictions the number of people in the church is restricted to 25, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: Link to follow

House strictly private please.

