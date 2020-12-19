Mary Burke nee Walsh, Thurles

Ballyhudda, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of Milford Home Care.

Will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Bill, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Chloe and Adam, daughter in law Gertude, son in law Dan, sister Margaret, brother Eamon, nephews, nieces, brother in law Dick, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guidelines; Mary’s funeral cortége will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Monday, 21st December, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

