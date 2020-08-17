Mary Burke nee Hogan, Ardfinnan

Ballylaffin, Ardfinnan.

Sadly missed by her husband Fran, Sons Liam Paul and Pat, daughters Anne and Marie, sisters Eileen and Biddy, sons in law Larry and Mickey, daughters in law Patricia and Judy, grandchildren, brothers in law nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Mary’s home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church Duhill for mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Due to current Government guide lines Mary’s Funeral mass will be restricted to family and close friends.

