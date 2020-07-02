Mary Blake, Killenaule

Ballincurry, Killenaule, Thurles.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11.30.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE advise regarding public gatherings, restrictions will apply.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence