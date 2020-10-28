Mary Ahern nee Tuohy, Birdhill

Annaholty, Birdhill.

October 26th 2020 peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving son Dara, brothers Tom and Pat, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Saturday October 31st for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

House Private please.

