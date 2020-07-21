Martina Grant, Clonmel

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by her son Kyle, brothers John, Pat and Noel, sisters Geraldine (Byrne) and Rosita (Grant), aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland.

