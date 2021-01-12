Martin Molloy, Borrisokane

Martin Molloy

8 Towerhill, Borrisokane.

11-01-2021. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose. Deeply missed by his loving friend Joan, sisters Bridie and Mary, brothers Johnny, Tony and P.J., sister-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Presiding at his brother PJ’s house. House strictly private, please.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane via Main Street at 12:45pm on Thursday afternoon for private funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or http://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

In a effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Martin’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

