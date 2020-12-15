Martin McCarthy, Newtown

Martin McCarthy

Gurteenakilla ,Newtown, Nenagh Co. Tipperary.

December 15th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Rivervale nursing home Nenagh. Beloved son of the late James. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, sister Clare (Deere) brother James Jnr. brother in law Colm, neice Isabel, uncle’s & aunt, relatives & a wide circle of friends. May Martin Rest In Peace.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Stroke foundation

