Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, and formerly of Killagoola, Moycullen, Co. Galway.

Reposing at Pat and Noreens’ home, Fethard Street, Mullinahone on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 9pm.

Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone on Sunday, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy.