Martin Bourke, Dooradoyle & Newport

Martin Bourke

St Nessan’s Rd, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly Farneigh, Newport, Co Tipperary.

20th April 2021, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Martin and Margaret, sister Bridie, sister in law Kitty, and brother in law, Badie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy (Sr Martina) brothers Fr George, John, Joe, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Departing Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday 22nd April at 10.45 am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. which can be viewed on Tipperary Funerals live on Facebook.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence