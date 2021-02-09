Marlene Power nee Cook, Nenagh & Bristol

Marlene Power nee Cook

Hawthorns, Nenagh & Late of Bristol, England. Peacefully after a short illness.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Cyril and cherished family Katherine, Suzanne, Micheal and Rachael, Sister Jean, brother Keith, grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Niamh, Jack & Ronan. Sons in law Tommy, Thomas and James. Daughter in law Jo. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Marlene Rest In Peace.

Due to the current guidelines regarding COVID-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Funeral mass for Marlene will be at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Garrykennedy cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the livestream of her Requiem mass on Nenaghparish.ie or on Fm radio at 106.2.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence