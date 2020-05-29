Mark Shaw, Horse and Jockey

Mark Shaw

Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 1st June, at his residence at 11am, followed by burial in St Peter’s New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Sympathies can be left in the section below.

