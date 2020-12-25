Mark Griffin, New York & Nenagh

Mark Griffin

(suddenly and peacefully) at his residence, 144 Vernon Avenue, Yonkers, New York, 10704 USA. Formerly of St, Conlan’s Road, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Emily and her mother Carol Ward of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Michael Griffin, greatly missed by his mother Ann, siblings, Michael, John, Pat, Noeleen, Paul, Cyril and Anne, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and by his many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, by his close friends in NY, Pat Quirke and family, flatmate Johnny, former work colleague Angelo and all his friends at Bobs Furniture New York.

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday, December 27th, at 12 noon in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream Service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.The family would like donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who have been most generous in repatriating Mark home to his family.

