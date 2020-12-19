Mark Griffin, Nenagh and New York

St. Conlans road Nenagh & New York.

The death has occurred of Mark Griffin, (suddenly and peacefully) at his residence, 144 Vernon Avenue Yonkers New York 10704 USA

Formerly of St,

Conlans Road, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Emily and her mother Carol Ward of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael Griffin, greatly missed by his mother Ann, siblings, Michael, John, Pat, Noeleen, Paul, Cyril and Anne, brother in law and sisters in law and by his many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, by his close friends in NY, Pat Quirke and family, flatmate Johnny, former work colleague Angelo and all his friends at Bobs Furniture New York.

Funeral arrangements later.

