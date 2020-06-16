Marie Wallis née McGrath, Dublin and Ballymackey

Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Ballymackey, Nenagh.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence