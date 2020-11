Marie Hughes (nee O’Flaherty) Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh Co. Tipperary & formerly of Walkinstown , Dublin & Dunboyne Co. Meath.

A private family funeral mass will take place in line with government restrictions on Wednesday at 12 noon in Youghalarra church followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Camilla’s Rehab centre

C/O Keller’s funeral directors Nenagh.