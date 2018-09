Ikerrin Court, Thurles and formerly Garrynamona, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Reposing at her sister Pearl’s residence Knockwilliam, Borrisoleigh on Monday evening from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Arriving at St Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Tuesday at 11.15 for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please.