Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of St Laurence O’Toole Monroe, at 11 o’clock for requiem mass at 11:30.

Followed by burial in St Michael’s cemetery Bouladuff.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Suir Haven.

House private on Saturday morning please.