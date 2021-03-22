Margaret ‘Rita’ Lawlor nee Clifford, Nenagh

Margaret (Rita) Lawlor Nee Clifford

Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh. Peacefully at St. Conlon’s Home Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lilian (Brady), Patricia (Delaney) & Marcella (Delaney). Grandchildren Pamela, Laura, Shane, Caroline, Patrick, Lisa & Niamh. Her cherished 14 great-grandchildren, sons in law Raymond, Brendan and Tom. Nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Rita Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass this Wednesday at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to for you understanding at this time.

